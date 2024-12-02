Morpho secures foothold with mobile payments AirTag acquisition

AirTag develops secure mobile transaction solutions for banks, payment networks and retail. The company developed AirPass, a virtual bank card solution using HCE (Host Card Emulation) technology and based on a proprietary tokenization platform (involving a single-use payment token), now being deployed by players in the e-payment sector. AirTag also offers retail customers an e-wallet service called AirShop, providing payment, loyalty and other smartphone-based services.

For the payment market, Morpho offers identification, digital signature and multi-factor authentication solutions, including biometric authentication, to ensure the security of online transactions from a smartphone or online.

By combining their areas of expertise, the two companies will be able to manage the multiple security aspects involved in mobile payments.



Morpho (Safran) employs more than 8,600 people in 55 countries and generated revenues of more than EUR 1.5 billion in 2014, according to the company’s data.