Moorwand partners with Open Payments Cloud to support its payments platform

Open Payments Cloud is a platform that offers innovators ranging from entrepreneurs to Programme Managers, a way to connect the fintech services they need such as issuing, processing and KYC through a single platform and then test their programme within a safe, secure and supportive environment.

The OPC reduces barriers to market entry such as cost and development time for smaller or more specialised programmes.

Moorwand is an international business that provides payment services to merchants and customers in the EEA. They are licensed by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom (license #500709) as a regulated Electronic Money Institution to issue electronic money (e-money) and provide payment services throughout EEA. They are principal members of Mastercard and Visa as an Issuer of payment cards and an Acquirer of payment transactions.