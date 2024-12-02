Moneymailme introduces new currency exchange feature and marketplace

More than that, Moneymailme is on target to reach 50.000 users by the end of the Q3 2016, Moneymailme CEO Mihai Ivascu stated at MoneyConf, Madrid.

The Moneymailme app, launched on the App Store and on Google Play in April, expands its e-money transferring services to include USD and GBP, in addition to its base currency, the EURO. Focused first on deepening its target European market, Moneymailme’s multi-currency addition improves its seamless and integrated e-money transferring service for its users.

Moneymailme’s Foreign Exchange feature, unveiled at MoneyConf ensures, with the addition of two new currencies GBP and USD, that users are now able to transfer value to other base currency e-wallets within the closed loop of its e-wallet network at highly competitive foreign exchange rates.

More than that, partnering with Mangopay, a trusted financial institution, allows Moneymailme to have competitive fees and offer users the full security of their funds in a custodian account in London. Users can request or send e-money within seconds using the Moneymailme app almost anywhere in the world, without needing to know their contacts bank account number or other transfer details. Just adding their friends or close ones as contacts in the app is all it takes to start enjoying the benefits of the design driven innovation product.

Creating a Moneymailme account is done in three simple steps. All users have to do is to download the app for free, register using their e-mail and phone number, and they are logged in to invite their friends from their phone contacts list and able to share messages, images, videos and e-money. By adding e-money into their balance, users can start sending it to any of their contacts instantly and almost anywhere in the world. Receiving e-money is just as easy: a contact can send the user e-money which will appear instantly in his account.

In addition, all user data is safe and protected by double layer encryption. Moneymailme uses fourth factor authentication to make sure users are in control of their transactions. Either they are sending, receiving or withdrawing e-money, users can always check their operations anytime in the Moneymailme app menu, with just a few taps.

In partnering with GlobalGiving UK, Moneymailme also covers the social impact area by introducing the Causes section, with which the company is trying to bring people closer by supporting different charities around the world. The Causes section in Moneymailme presents different humanitarian causes, by categories, with all the details needed and can donate in real time, with 0 fees, and help make a difference.