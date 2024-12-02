MoneyGram, Walmart launch online money transfer platform

The upgraded Walmart.Moneygram.com site is built on MoneyGrams MTaaS platform (Money Transfer as a Service). MTaaS extends the same services as MoneyGrams website, moneygram.com to third party allies through a co-branded experience.

For customers, the site provides features such as guest sending and MoneyGrams Track a Transfer tool when they need to send money to any of MoneyGrams estimated 350.000 locations as well as bank accounts around the globe through Walmart.Moneygram.com.