Monets Swipe2Pay mPOS receives certification from MasterCard

MasterCard has launched the mobile point-of-sale program to provide guidance to mPOS solution providers, promoting secure transactions for consumers using their debit, credit and prepaid cards.

Monet, via its mPOS solution, is catering to the market need for digitization of cash-based – for banks, merchants as well as consumers. With Swipe2Pay, both merchants and financial institutions can use Monet mPOS services to go mobile.

Monet provides an mPOS service built around mobile technology which enables banks to serve the underdeveloped market of small and micro businesses.