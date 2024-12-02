Moneris launches iPad app as mPOS solution for retailers

Payd Pro Plus is the latest addition to the family of Payd mobile payment products. It includes the Payd Card Reader, which plugs into a smartphone or tablet to swipe credit cards. Payd Pro is a separate keypad device that connects to the smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth and enables a retailer to accept Interact debit as well as credit card payments as long as they have Wi-Fi or mobile data access.

Moneris Solutions provides credit, debit, wireless and online payment services via 350,000 merchant locations and processes approximately 3 billion transactions annually. Via its Ernex division, Moneris offers electronic loyalty and gift card programs.