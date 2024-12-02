Moneris introduces Tap to Pay on iPhone in the Moneris Go app





Following this announcement, Canadian businesses of any size will be given the possibility to accept in-person payments in a secure and efficient way, from most major contactless debit and credit cards. This includes Apple Pay via an iPhone or Apple Watch, or other digital wallets directly on an iPhone device, without the need for any additional hardware.

In addition, Moneris Solutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry.







More information on the announcement

Moneris represents a Canada-based provider of secure solutions for mobile, online, and in-store payments, aiming to serve businesses and enterprises of every size and industry by delivering hardware, software, and tools that optimise the manner in which they grow and operate in the landscape.

Throughout this launch, Tap to Pay on iPhone with the Moneries Go application is expected to give businesses and companies the possibility and the flexibility to accept payments almost anywhere, whether it is accepting transactions at a weekend farmers’ market or a solution-based business that wants to accept payment in person while on site.

Moneris will continue its strategy of delivering optimised and efficient payment and commerce solutions in order to offer Canadian firms a simple, secure, and affordable method for running their business. By leveraging an iPhone with the company’s application, the user will be prompted to enter the sale amount, and a customer simply holds up their contactless card or payment-enabled device in order to complete a secure transaction.

By having a built-in security feature of the iPhone and the Moneris Go app, clients and businesses are protected. In addition, clients also have the possibility to access reports and insights tools in order to manage their business within the Moneris Go application. The software-based point-of-sale (Soft POS) service is currently free to download from the Apple AppStore, and it was designed to feature simple flat-rate pricing for credit and debit transactions.



