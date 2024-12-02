Moneris introduces iPad POS solutions for Canadian small businesses

Designed for retail environments, the product integrates payments with a full suite of retail features, including inventory management and real-time reporting, to offer businesses a complete view of their operations.

Businesses can select between three hardware kits depending on their size and scale requirements. Hardware kits include equipment like iPad stands, Apple Mac minis, cash drawers, receipt printers and more. Furthermore, the company stated that each POS system is fully customizable to fit the business’s profile and needs.

Moneris provides payments processing solutions for credit, debit, wireless and online payments. The company processes more than 3 billion transactions annually.