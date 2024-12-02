



Through this collaboration, home improvement contractors across the US leveraging the ChargeAfter platform are set to be able to provide Momnt’s loan product range to their customers, in turn allowing them to scale approval rates and customer satisfaction.











The partnership with Momnt follows ChargeAfter’s agreement with Snap Finance in July 2024, when the two companies planned to work on expanding the former’s embedded lending network. The move was expected to solidify ChargeAfter’s subprime lender coverage and provide merchants and traders with more capabilities to support clients who were likely to be declined for several traditional financing or credit models.





Expanded financing options for US contractors

ChargeAfter’s platform enables contractors to connect to a network of lenders and offer customised financing options that meet the diverse needs, demands, and preferences of customer credit. Via a single application, the company’s waterfall technology matches customers with the financing choice that serves their needs. This approach focuses on optimising the financing process for both contractors and customers, which is especially significant for in-home service, where a secure experience can create a more comfortable interaction.

Furthermore, Momnt’s technology is set to integrate with ChargeAfter’s platform, equipping homeowners with access to a range of flexible financing options that can be viewed without negatively affecting their credit score. Commenting on the news, representatives from Momnt mentioned that the collaboration with ChargeAfter supports the improvement of financing options available to home improvement contractors. Integrating with ChargeAfter’s platform enables Momnt to offer contractors access to a wider range of financing options, which in turn can positively impact their conversation rates and sales. At the same time, ChargeAfter highlighted that, with its user experience, post-sale features, and analytics, contractors can manage the financing process while also maximising approval rates and growing their operations.