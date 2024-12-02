Mobile wallet for Android launched by Nash

The mobile wallet update was revealed on 30 November 2019 and it is currently available for Android, with a plan for an iOS version to come soon. Nash states that its listing is dependant on the time taken by the Apple store review process.

The wallet was developed by the Payments and Mobile team, and it integrates the previous KYC verification function. With this, users are now allowed to provide KYC required for Nash Exchange verification and manage owned assets within one non-custodial app.