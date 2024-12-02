Mobile payments startup Thyngs teams up with PayPal

Thyngs will offer PayPal payments on its contactless platform. The proximity technology company, which is based at Whitespace, in Whitefriars, Norwich, is hoping the partnership will give it access to PayPal’s 200 million-strong active user base.

Thyngs’ technology allows consumers to tap their mobile phone against stickers on objects such as charity tins to make payments or find out more information via near field communication (NFC), bluetooth and QR codes.