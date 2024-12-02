Mobile payments continue to expand in Canada with SaskTel, MTS partnership

TD is one of the financial institutions to provide this service to MTS and SaskTel customers. Five mobile networks now allow Canadians to pay for purchases with a tap of their mobile device.

SaskTel and MTS are enabling mobile payments via EnStream. EnStreams platform acts as a hub, connecting Canadian banks and mobile network operators. EnStreams platform delivers the credit, debit and pre-paid cards provided by financial institutions to wireless handsets while preserving each banks direct relationship with their customers through their own banking and payment applications.

Mobile payments are now supported by Bell, Rogers, TELUS, MTS and SaskTel, who collectively provide service to over 94% of Canadas wireless subscribers. With appropriately provisioned smartphones, their customers are now able to pay with their phone. Similarly, five Canadian financial institutions - CIBC, Desjardins, RBC, Scotiabank and TD – who together serve 85% of Canadas households with retail banking services – are providing mobile payments through their own applications.