Mobile payments company Glance adds Pay with Bitcoin feature

This will enable Glance Pay customers to pair their cryptocurrency wallet with their Glance Pay account, and then purchase Glance Dollars with Bitcoin. The in-house currency, Glance Dollar, can be spent at participating merchants that use Glance’s system to accept payments.

Glance owns and operates Glance Pay and Glance PayMe. The Glance Pay mobile payment system consists of proprietary technology, which includes user apps that can be downloaded for free in iOS and Android formats, a merchant manager app, and more.