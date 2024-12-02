Mobile payment users reach 621 mln in China

The number on mobile payment users is up 37.88 million compared with 2018 while about 421 million people ordered food online, up 15.16 million over the end of 2018, 417 million of whom did so on a mobile phone, up 20.37 million.

Chinese online payment platforms have tested new features that do not require a mobile phone. For example, Alipay and WeChat Pay launched online payment services using facial recognition technologies.

The government support and active promotions by banks and online payment platforms led to the expansion of Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) service in the country. By July 2019, its users totaled 91.51 million. Moreover, Chinas internet users totaled 854 million as of June 2019, with the internet availability rate reaching 61.2%.