Mobile payment technology startup ToneTag raises USD 1 mln in funding

Founded in 2013, ToneTag allows mobile payments using sound (tone) or NFC (tag), thereby enabling any mobile device to make payments offline, without the need of internet. ToneTag, primarily a product company, will also be releasing mobile applications for sellers in near future. It enables contactless payment solution in the existing payment ecosystem by integrating its proprietary software development kit (SDK) at both merchant (mobile, POS, EDC) and customer interaction points (m-wallet, m-banking apps).

Unlike NFC or QR Codes, which are hardware dependent, ToneTag works on all mobile devices, including feature phones and does not require any capital investment in existing infrastructure.