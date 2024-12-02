Mobile devices-enabled internet acess by over 2 bln people in 2016 - report

The combination of lower-cost devices and inexpensive wireless networks are making accessibility easier in countries with populations that could not previously afford them, according to a report issued by the market research company IDC, enterpriseinnovation.net reports.

China, India, and Indonesia are leading the way and will account for almost half of the gains in access globally up to 2020. Over the next five years, global growth in the number of people accessing the internet exclusively through mobile devices will grow by more than 25% per year while the amount of time we spend on them continues to grow. This change in the way we access the internet is fueling explosive growth in mobile commerce and mobile advertising, said Scott Strawn , Program Director, Strategic Advisory Service.

Measuring what internet users are doing online shows that many activities are enjoyed by billions of people. For example, more than a billion people use the internet to bank online, to stream music, and to find a job. More than two billion use email and read news online. And more people than ever before are making purchases online.

In 2015, more than USD 100 billion will be spent online on each of the following categories: travel, books, CDs and DVDs, downloading apps, and online classes. These purchases are enabled by online payment platforms that are making payments, online and off, easier and more secure.

IDC said advertisers are recognising this and shifting their spending accordingly. Almost all of the growth in advertising spending across all of its forms is attributable to the growth in mobile advertising and online video.