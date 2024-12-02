Mobikwik joins NGO to launch M-Gullak for urban poor

The user experience has been customized for the urban poor based on Samagras insights on customer behaviour and MobiKwiks mobile wallet technology and also keeping in mind the resource constrained environment.

M-Gullak intends to promote the habit of savings among residents and connects to them to the world of ecommerce and digital services. Moreover, the innovation is expected to develop India s largest domestic remittance corridor according to Yahoo News. Additionally, the app provides ICT Enabled Mobile Wallet platform that allows users to save in small amounts at various locations, recharge phones, buy digital goods and transfer to their bank accounts.

150,000 urban poor residents are expected to benefit of the initiative by the end of 2016. By early 2017, M-Gullak will be available for over 50 million users in Delhi and other metros.