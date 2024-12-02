Mobeewave secures USD 6.5 mln funding round

Mobeewave will use the funding to support its growth and support new market openings worldwide.

Mobeewave is a provider of dongle-free NFC mobile payment terminal products enabling payment acceptance on smart devices. The company turns an NFC-enabled phone (or other smart device) into a contactless payment terminal (mobile POS) to receive payments from Apple Pay, contactless cards or any NFC wallets without the use of any additional hardware. Mobeewave supplies services to banks and merchants.