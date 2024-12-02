Mobeewave launches contactless functionality for mobile payment apps

The company said it will debut a specially crafted demonstration at its booth showing how the companys technology, integrated into a mobile wallet or mobile banking application, can provide what it calls a true wallet experience for consumers by enabling them to receive as well as make electronic proximity payment via their mobile phone.

Mobeewave is a provider of dongle-free NFC mobile payment terminal products enabling payment acceptance on smart devices. The company turns an NFC-enabled phone (or other smart device) into a contactless payment terminal (mobile POS) to receive payments from Apple Pay, contactless cards or any NFC wallets without the use of any additional hardware. Mobeewave supplies services to banks and merchants.