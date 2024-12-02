MINDBODY partners Adyen to implement SOFORT and Giropay online payment options

SOFORT Banking is the predominant online payment method in German-speaking countries, used by over 25,000 ecommerce shops that process more than 2.5 million transactions per month. In addition to Germany, the system is also used in Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Slovakia and Czech Republic, benzinga.com reports.

Through the systems bank transfer service, any consumer with online banking can make online purchases using their existing banking credentials, eliminating the need to register or create a new account. By storing payment details, SOFORT enables business owners to manage recurring transactions, a key functionality for wellness providers in the health and fitness spaces that want to offer contracts, packages and memberships.

Giropay similarly allows consumers to pay online through a direct transfer service using their existing online banking credentials. Giropays online payment method serves Germany and Austria, specifically. Its platform allows businesses to reach consumers through a network of more than 1,500 German banks.

MINDBODY is a provider of cloud-based business management software, with over 45,000 local business subscribers in 132 countries and territories. These subscribers provide a variety of services to over 25 million active consumers.

MINDBODYs integrated software and payments platform helps business owners in the services industry run, market and build their businesses. MINDBODY also helps consumers evaluate, engage and transact with these businesses.