MINDBODY integrates with iDEAL to expand payment options in the Dutch market

IDEAL is a popular online payment method for ecommerce in the Netherlands. Through the integration, consumers in the Netherlands can now use iDEAL to make online purchases from MINDBODY business subscribers, through their websites and online stores, benzinga.com reports.

MINDBODY business subscribers in the Dutch marketplace can improve the transactional experiences for their customers, allowing them to pay through one platform. MINDBODY offers payment processing to its global subscriber network through integrations with payment processing partners like iDEAL, whose network of established banks comprise the majority of the Dutch online banking market.