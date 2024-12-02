Middle East ecommerce market can support even more players – report

According to the same report, the UAE will account for 50% of regional ecommerce sales by 2020. The forecast for Middle-East’s ecommerce sales volume is a rise from a 2016 estimate of USD 22.3 billion to USD 43.3 billion by 2020, of which USD 19.8 billion will come from the UAE.

Economic diversification, improved workplace participation rates and expansion of mobile and wireline broadband will support the market’s growth over the next decade, while strong competition wrought by Noon.com and Souq.com/Amazon “only poses upside risks to our outlook”, the report says.