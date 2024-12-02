Microsoft, DIF, W3C partner for decentralised identity solution

Through the partnership with the Decentralised Identity Foundation (DIF) and the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), Microsoft desires to implement an open-source decentralised identity solution. This solution is meant to establish a unified ecosystem that developers and businesses alike can rely on to build a new wave of products, applications, and services that put users in control.

According to Microsoft, a standards-based decentralised identity system can enable users to take control of their data, provide a digital hub to store and access their digital identities, and provide trust and security across apps, devices, and service providers.

Users will be offered the ability to own and control digital identity, provide secure experiences and enable user-centric apps and services. Developers will be enabled to have personalised experiences, and to promote a new kind of marketplace where creators and consumers exchange directly. Organizations will be able to utilise the solution to minimise privacy and security risks, provide a unified data protocol, and improve transparency and auditability.