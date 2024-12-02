Metro Cash and Carry India to focus on ecommerce

Metro Cash and Carry desires to boost its presence in the digital space in order to take on the rising competition in the developing B2B wholesale retail space. Besides launching an ecommerce platform, the company will also give neighbourhood retail stores in India the option to integrate their back-end with that of the wholesaler.

The company will also deliver store solutions, from providing point-of-sale (POS) devices, digitising catalogues, to supplying back-end inventory management. Thus, Metro has partnered with EasyPay for POS devices and plans to team up with other players as well.

Moreover, according to the company, the store’s own network will be utilised for logistics and Metro will handle the products delivery as well.