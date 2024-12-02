Metro Bank launches international payments for its customers

The new service enables customers to make same day SWIFT and next day SEPA (Single Euro Payments Area) payments in euros, US dollars and GBP sterling to more than 38 countries.

To create a new payee, customers can either enter the payee’s IBAN to automatically generate the SWIFT BIC Code or simply input their account number. Sitting alongside the app’s domestic payments functionality, the four-step process allows customers to choose whether they or the payee cover the charges.

The news follows the bank’s recent launch of its in-app AI-powered money management tool Insights, which is now available to all its personal mobile customers.