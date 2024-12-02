Meticulosity integrates credit card payments in FAC`s Gateway Magento Extension

First Atlantic Commerce enables international merchants to accept payments in up to 145 world currencies in real-time on a 100% PCI-compliant platform. Meticulosity’s Magento extension allows merchants to take advantage of all of FAC’s offerings:

• Authorize and Capture or Authorize Only Modes

• Support for 3DS and Non-3DS Modes in One Extension

• Refunds

• Credit Cards Can Be Processed by Customers and in Admin Orders

• Switch Between Test Mode and Live Production Mode in One Click

• Ability to Choose Post-Transaction Order Status

• Multi-currency Transactions

• AVS Support

• Simple Licensing and Support for Development Sites

• Fully Secure and PCI-Compliant

In November, 2015 Meticulosity will add support for re-occurring/subscription payments and Kount fraud detection support at no additional charge. FAC customers can purchase the extension directly from Meticulosity website.

About First Atlantic Commerce

First Atlantic Commerce (FAC) is a global, online payment solutions provider. FAC is headquartered in Bermuda and was established in 1998 to create secure card-based payment solutions for online businesses. FAC provides merchants with multi-currency payment solutions in addition to fraud management services including AVS-only, CVV, 3-D Secure™ and Kount’s fraud control system, in multiple jurisdictions across Europe, Mauritius and the Latin American Caribbean Region.

About Meticulosity

Meticulosity is based in US with a satellite office in New Delhi, India. For over eight years, Meticulosity has provided ecommerce design, development, and consulting services to global brands.