Meta Platforms has reportedly entered talks to invest in India-based fintech startup CRED at a USD 4 billion valuation, with full acquisition also explored.

According to the announcement, the proposed valuation of USD 4 billion sits modestly above CRED's marked-down valuation of USD 3.5 billion recorded in 2025, but remains well below the USD 6.4 billion the company commanded during its last major funding round in 2022. The reduction reflects the broader correction in Indian startup valuations that followed the global technology funding slowdown, with CRED among the more prominent consumer fintech names to have seen a significant markdown from its peak in the 2021 to 2022 period.

Structures under consideration

The discussions extend beyond a minority stake. Meta has also evaluated a full acquisition of CRED at a valuation below the USD 4 billion figure, as well as the possibility of bringing CRED founder Kunal Shah into Meta in an operating role, adding a talent acquisition dimension to what might otherwise be framed as a purely financial transaction. The range of options signals that the talks remain at an exploratory stage, with no preferred structure yet confirmed. It was also indicated that CRED is seeking fresh capital and that Meta has expressed a willingness to back the company. The potential minority investment is understood to involve tens of millions of dollars in primary capital.

Strategic positioning in India's payments market

For Meta, a move into CRED's equity would extend its footprint in India's fintech and payments ecosystem beyond WhatsApp Pay, which has faced regulatory constraints that have limited its growth relative to established players such as PhonePe and Google Pay. CRED's positioning around premium credit card users and a high-income demographic offers a profile distinct from broader payment infrastructure, and could complement Meta's advertising and commerce ambitions in the country.

In addition, CRED has also been testing credit card rent payments through a new marketplace model alongside PhonePe, a development that points to efforts to diversify its revenue base beyond credit card bill payments and rewards.

For CRED, the discussions reflect the company's need for fresh capital at a moment when funding conditions for Indian consumer fintech remain more selective than they were during the 2021 to 2022 cycle. Whether the outcome is a minority investment, a full acquisition, or a hybrid arrangement, Meta's interest underscores CRED's continued strategic relevance despite its valuation remaining well below its 2022 high.