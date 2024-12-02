Merchants to better understand shoppers via PayPal analytics

The Marketing Solutions data set includes insight on things like mobile shopper numbers, big-ticket versus small-ticket purchases and more.

The newly-released shopping insights tools will include aggregated and anonymous data tracking the behaviors and preferences of PayPal users like how many shoppers are mobile shoppers; how many shop for big-ticket versus small-ticket items; how a particular merchant site attracts customers compared to other similar sites.

To use the tools, merchants will need to install a PayPal code snippet on their sites, which will collect information on PayPal web visitors and customers including: cookies, browser, device and type, IP address, page impressions and clicks, and URL.

In return, merchants will receive analytics data — similar to packages like Google Analytics — that they can employ to improve conversions and better serve their customers.

The online payment platform will soon provide recommendations for merchants to help them increase conversions based on the data it tracks.