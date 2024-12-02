



The collaboration introduces two solutions: Mea Push Provisioning and Mea Card Data. These solutions allow issuers and fintech companies to activate Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) wallets, including widely used options like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. Additionally, the Mea Card Data solution will enable fintech and certain issuers to offer cardholders secure access to sensitive card information within the issuer's app, utilising MeaWallet’s PCI DSS-certified infrastructure.

Backbase, recognised for its Engagement Banking Platform, supports financial institutions modernise customer journeys and redesign their operations to focus on the customer. By incorporating MeaWallet’s tokenization solutions, Backbase can further elevate the digital experiences it provides to financial institutions across Australia and New Zealand.

Officials from MeaWallet announced that their partnership with Backbase represents a step forward in digital payments innovation for Australia and New Zealand. By combining its expertise in digital cards and tokenization with Backbase's Engagement Banking Platform, MeaWallet enables financial institutions to deliver secure and simplified payment experiences that meet evolving consumer needs, all while maintaining the highest security standards.

Other partnerships from MeaWallet

In November 2024, MeaWallet teamed up with Integrated Finance to upgrade digital wallet payments and secure data access for fintech companies.

Through this collaboration, MeaWallet and Integrated Finance offered fintech companies an optimised approach to integrating payment solutions. This partnership combined MeaWallet’s push provisioning and PCI DSS-compliant data solutions with Integrated Finance’s Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS). As a result, fintechs could provide their customers easy access to Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay, all while adhering to stringent security standards.