MeaWallet launches Mea Card Gateway



According to the announcement, it is platform that has been developed to ensure the secure transmission of sensitive payment card data, serving as a vital link between MeaWallet customers, payment processors, and service providers.











Aimed at issuers, fintechs, online merchants, financial institutions, payment service providers, and any organisation that needs to process or handle payment card data without directly having access to the data, the gateway addresses the pressing challenge of securely managing payment card data without customers themselves needing to achieve and maintain PCI DSS compliance. By providing a seamless and secure bridge, it simplifies the integration of payment processing across diverse platforms, reducing complexity and costs for businesses.





Going further than PCI compliance, Mea Card Gateway offers additional functionalities. From integrating with existing push provisioning and card data solutions to handling diverse tokenisation flows and offering extensive data management capabilities.





Furthermore, the press release continues to highlight that partners stand to benefit from the Mea Card Gateway, enjoying reduced liability, decreased PCI compliance costs, integration, and the opportunity to enhance service offerings for their customers. End users will have enhanced security, participation in rewards programmes, and the assurance of card data processed through a secure and compliant gateway.





About MeaWallet

MeaWallet is a player in mobile and digital payments and mobile wallets, providing certified technology in more than 20 countries. As one of Europe’s companies within mobile payments, the company provides its customers with a short time-to-market with high-quality products.





