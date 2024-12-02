Maybank, Visa Malaysia launch mobile payment app

The app is a fintech payment solution catered to small businesses, as well as delivery and sales agents. This service enables card payments acceptance from customers by using the app on their mobile phones without the need for a POS terminal.

The app is supported by the latest Android-based smartphones which are equipped with NFC and trusted execution environment technologies to facilitate credit, debit, and prepaid card payments.

Merchants will have to download and launch the Tap2Phone application on their smartphones and customers will be able to tap their card to the merchant’s phone to make payments.

Tap2Phone will be fully rolled out in September 2019 and is powered by Soft Space.