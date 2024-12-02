Maybank and Western Union to launch digital remittance service in Malaysia

The mobile App service enables Maybank customers to transfer money to more than 500,000 Western Union Agent locations in over 200 countries and territories. More than that, the digital remittance service is also available on the Maybank2u website.

Maybank currently has a high digitally engaged customer base, logging in and transacting far more than its peers. Maybank is a mobile banking provider in the country with 62% of all mobile banking transactions in the Malaysian market, which is performed via the Maybank2u App.