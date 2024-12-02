Maxpay launches new platform for merchants

Maxpay PSP is a turnkey payment platform that provides merchants with a new range of payment services, as well as improved registration that allows merchants start accepting payments in a few clicks, processing analytics and advanced subsystems that help merchants boost payment conversions.

The platform covers the needs of both small businesses that don’t have technical staff to integrate payment processing systems, and big companies who require strong analytical tools as well as tools to increase conversion and manage subscriptions, along with their PSP.

Maxpay PSP is a payment platform for merchants that deals with their primary problems. The main advantages of this platform are:

• improved registration with no need to study long technical explanations;

• providing of ?2? (host to host ) or ??? ( hosted payment page) integration;

• improved payment page settings, including the ability to create products, entry prices and currencies, and create a customised payment page without extra integration manager services;

• a new dashboard with basic metrics that allow monitoring merchant activities (conversion, approve ratio, total amount) in real time;

• an analytical tool with reports on transactions, customers, chargebacks, approval ratio etc. that allows processing of data and analysis of the results of work.

• tools to increase payment conversion ratios, including retry logic, discount logic, and repeat logic. All these tools will help merchants increases payments conversion and get more successful transactions;

• subscriptions (recurring billing) are suited to companies working with subscriptions. It allows merchants to launch subscription websites quickly, without additional technical integration, and manage the complete lifecycle of their clients

• widgets (payment pages that can be created by a merchant for any kind of activity). Merchants can customize these pages and create widgets for any type of activity;