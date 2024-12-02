Maxpay expands through platform addressing to all online businesses

Maxpay provides not only payment solutions, but consulting services for merchants to help them get more benefits from the business.

Maxpay focuses on an individual development strategy for every business. The service analyses user’s business model to find possible problems. Than merchant gets clear recommendations how to improve the overall business model with the most suitable options. A professional team helps merchant integrate payment system into a website. The user gets legal support including assistance with getting PCI DSS certification.

Maxpay also developed the security system Covery to protect users from fraud and scam. Covery gathers information about payer and analyses his behavior. The system classifies customers as valuable, untrusted or those who require manual review. Maxpay has PCI DSS 1 certification and is an official partner of Qualis and Ethoca.