Maxpay becomes member of Merchant Risk Council

The Merchant Risk Council (MRC) and Maxpay have worked together to create connections between payment professionals and fight fraud in ecommerce payments.

In 2010, the MRC started to build its community in Europe, and have grown to include over 450 member companies in more than 30 countries.

Maxpay is an international processor which provides payment solutions and services for any type of online business. In March, 2017 the company launched its own fraud prevention solution – Covery.

Maxpays Covery brings feature engineering, event chain analysis, rule engines and machine learning to help merchants fight fraud and lower operational overhead by up to 95%. Covery needs 0.5 seconds to complete an analysis of a customer and decide to stop or accept a transaction.