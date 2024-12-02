MatchMove and SlicePay launch pay-later card targeting millennials in India

By using MatchMove’s platform, SlicePay is able to offer more than 50,000 millennials the ability to use their pay-later cards, make frictionless online payments to merchants with a major card network, monitor and track their expenditure, as well as receive customized lending solutions.

SlicePay had been disbursing loans to students using prepaid vouchers and cash, but this, says the company was challenging as it incurred business costs and risks of pilferage. For the students, it was not easy to track and manage their expenses.

SlicePay provides credit to non-salaried millennials in India, especially college students and recent graduates. The company partnered with leading Non-Banking Financial Companies in India, who provide this credit based on its credit model.