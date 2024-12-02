MasterPass integrated in Postepay App to help Postepay cardholders pay online

Postepay App allows payments of postal transfers, charge phone cards, money transfers and P2P transactions by smartphones.

According to MasterCard, through MasterPass, the new app will offer the possibility to make online purchases to more than 13 millions of Postepay cardholders – representing the 25% of ecommerce in Italy.

The Postepay App is part of the Poste Italiane digital innovation strategy. Through MasterPass integration in the app, the company offer online payments solutions and technological services.