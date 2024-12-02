Masterpass comes to Microsoft Wallet, Samsung Pay and Android Pay via Mastercard

Google has announced a similar deal with Visa to offer the same functionality to Android Pay users via Visa Checkout at Money2020 in Las Vegas.

Beginning with 2017, Mastercard will allow consumers with Microsoft Wallet, Samsung Pay and Android Pay to use their same secure tokenized credentials and device authentication methods to complete online transactions at any merchant that accepts Masterpass.

Masterpass was launched in 2013 and was enhanced earlier in 2016 when an in-store NFC mobile payment capability was added to the service that had only been available until then for online and in-app payments. It has been available to 200 million consumers in Europe as of the end of June 2016, with 40 major issuers across 18 countries in Europe using Masterpass to integrate digital payments into their services.