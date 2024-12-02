Mastercard, Western Union partner to integrate money transfer service

The integration enables Western Union clients to send funds to debit cards in the US. The money transfer service is also available for non-Mastercard cards.

The new Western Union service, expected to be available in early 2018, will initially offer digital funds transfers within the U.S. via westernunion.com and the WU mobile app, enabling senders to use their US debit, credit and bank accounts to fund a payment.

Mastercard Send is a program that supports innovative payments solutions. Mastercard provides financial institutions with an easy-to-use API, one of more than 35 APIs available through the Mastercard Developers portal. Backed by the Mastercard network, banks further benefit from simplified settlement as well as Mastercard’s network and compliance expertise.