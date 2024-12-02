MasterCard takes up technology to boost mobile payments in Hong Kong

In 2015, MasterCard has launched MasterPass, its global digital payments platform that connects consumers with merchants and allows for purchases via mobile applications. Based on MasterPass, MasterCard is now testing new apps according to scmp.com. One of them is MasterPass-based taxi service that can be used to book a ride via the taxi operator’s app and the fare is automatically charged to users’ payment card registered on their MasterPass account.

Another app is MasterCafe, a food-and-beverage app solution, that enables merchants to help their customers make orders and payment in advance. Other app includes MasterCard’s Identity Check mobile app solution that adds a biometric security layer to mobile transactions.

In 2015, MasterCard started cooperating with Hong Kong Telecommunications to roll out its contactless “Tap & Go” mobile payment system.

Yet, MasterCard has competition on the Hong Kong market. Visa introduced in 2015 its Visa Checkout, a payments platform for mobile ecommerce transactions and American Express is set to launch Apple Pay in Hong Kong this year.