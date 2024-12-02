Mastercard rolls out new batch of APIs

The API platform, supported by the company, provides access to more than 40 proprietary payments, data and security products and services that can be integrated into new digital solutions.

The new solutions focus on gathering consumer information and providing businesses with statistical data on their performance on IoT platforms. The New & Experiemental API category will allow partners to test new payments technologies and applications.

The new batch of APIs offer several other functionalities:

for merchants: the ability for merchants to accept cashless payments by scanning the Masterpass QR code

for consumers: the ability to set decline and alert rules with Spend Controls and Spend Alerts

for developers: the ability to test chatbot technology

In the US, the Masterpass Chatbot API is used by FreshDirect, Subway and The Cheesecake Factory for payment-enabling chat bots with Facebook Messenger. Similarly, Uber and Lyft are using the tools to enable drivers to collect their pay in near real time through on-demand payroll services powered by Mastercard Send APIs.