MasterCard restructures its Global Products and Solutions team in Asia Pacific to accelerate growth

These announcements come after Matthew Driver’s appointment to a senior customer management role in New York. Prior to his relocation, Driver served as executive vice president, Global Products and Solutions, Asia Pacific. Julienne Loh has been promoted to the role of executive vice president, Global Products and Marketing, Asia Pacific, and will oversee the firm’s regional Products & Marketing including Core Products, Digital Payments & Labs, and Marketing & Communications.

Since joining MasterCard in 2005, Loh has driven its revenue and furthered its business objectives, such as growing and enhancing the Mastercard affluent, prepaid, credit and debit card portfolios in the region. Her past appointments include lead of Consumer Credit for Asia Pacific and General Manager of Mastercard Singapore. Under her leadership, Singapore was the first market in Southeast Asia to launch Masterpass, and she has been integral in expanding the firm’s business portfolio through key partnerships with industry stakeholders and non-financial institutions.

Felix Marx has been appointed to executive vice president of Services, including Loyalty Solutions, Advisors, Enterprise Security Services and Processing in Asia Pacific. Prior to this appointment, Marx served as the Asia Pacific Regional Loyalty Solutions lead. He joined Mastercard in 2014 following its acquisition of C-Sam, where he served as President and CEO and led the mobile solutions organisation. During his time at MasterCard, he has successfully integrated the acquisition of a major loyalty solutions provider in the region and launched a number of digital and mobile payment initiatives for both issuers and merchants globally.

Both Loh and Marx will report to Gary Flood, President of Global Products and Solutions, as well as the region’s Co-Presidents, Ari Sarker and Ling Hai.