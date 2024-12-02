MasterCard powers Android Pay

This news provides MasterCard cardholders with even more options for paying on the go using their choice of mobile device.

MasterCard contactless is accepted at more than three million merchants in 68 countries around the world, and their MasterCard Digital Enablement Service enables Android Pay to deliver an enhanced payment experience so that consumers can use their cards when, where and how they want.

Starting with the summer of 2015, owners of eligible Android devices will be able to use their MasterCard credit, debit, prepaid and small business cards directly via Android Pay. For consumers and merchants alike, every purchase made with a tokenized MasterCard credit, debit, prepaid or small business card.

Android Pay will be made available for US Android users (running KitKat or higher) in the upcoming months. Contactless payments are currently accepted at major US stores, restaurants, fuel and convenience stores who will now also accept MasterCard transactions made using Android Pay.