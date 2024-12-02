MasterCard may receive EU fees antitrust complaint

Regulators may send a statement of objections to MasterCard before the end of July 2015. Such filings in antitrust probes are usually a precursor for fines. EU antitrust regulators have targeted swipe fees on credit-and debit-cards for more than a decade, warning that the way the charges are collectively agreed on is anti-competitive.

Retailers have campaigned for years against interchange fees, saying that they push up the final costs of goods and services, and amount to a hidden charge on consumers. Card companies insist that the fees ensure that retailers make a fair contribution to the underlying costs of electronic payment systems.

In September 2014, MasterCard lost a seven-year battle with the European Commission over the validity of its interchange fees for cross-border card payments, following a decisive judgement at the EUs highest court.