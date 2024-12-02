Mastercard, mada to streamline online payment transactions in Saudi Arabia

All local online merchants will be able to accept mada cards as a primary mode of payment on their websites. Opening up online payments via the mada network will offer cardholders and domestic merchants the opportunity to transact online.

The payment network facilitates all transactions throughout the Kingdom, connecting all financial transactions from automated teller machines (ATMs) and point-of-sale (POS) terminals throughout the country to a merchant’s bank and the card issuer bank.

