MasterCard launches Start Path Global for startups

The programme builds on Start Path’s efforts since March, 2014, having provided a variety of operational support, partnership, or investment for over 40 startups developing ecommerce solutions, including Nymi, ZenCard, BillHop and Gone.

Start Path Global has also been designed to put the startup first: specifically, there is no need for a startup to relocate, no equity taken, immediate access to over 60 MasterCard experts, opens the door to pilot opportunities with MasterCard or MasterCard customers, and with full ownership for any intellectual property (IP) developed.

Start Path connects partners with startups for business opportunities, according to Stephane Wyper, Global Lead of MasterCard Start Path. As Start Path expands internationally, startups will also benefit from access to Start Path Partners, a group of more than 20 companies in banking, retail, and technology including Rakuten, SAMSUNG CARD, TSYS, Target, Bank of Montreal, and Santander InnoVentures.

Start Path Partners was created to provide carefully selected MasterCard customers with a first look at unique technologies and to offer startups a direct line into these corporates to test their solutions. Each quarter, MasterCard Start Path will recruit a new class of startups to embark on the six-month virtual programme. The call for applications to join the next class is open until September 18, 2015. To enter, visit: www.startpath.com. The programme is open to all non-US based startups who prove to have a solution live in market, established and experienced team, market opportunity targeting in the retail and financial technology space, demonstrable unfair advantage over competitors and seed or Series A investment recently secured.

Up to 18 promising startups will be invited to pitch their commerce solution to the MasterCard Start Path team in London on October 27 and 28, 2015. From there, a final list of six to eight companies will be chosen for the upcoming global class which will begin in early November. Members of the next class will also be invited to attend the first Start Path Global Partner Summit to be held in Berlin on November 16 and 17, where they’ll have the chance to engage with prospective Start Path Partners and industry thought leaders.