MasterCard launches MasterCard Send P2P solution

Through a single connection to the MasterCard Send platform, businesses, merchants, governments, non-profits, issuers and other senders can send money to consumers whether they are banked or unbanked, and located domestically or abroad.

Now live in the US, MasterCard Send is designed to align with the needs outlined in the Federal Reserve’s initiative focused on enhancing the speed, security and efficiency of the US Payments System. This unique platform will enable disbursements and person-to-person (P2P) payments to and from virtually any US debit card account, including non-MasterCard debit cards.