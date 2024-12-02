MasterCard launches its digital vendor directory

The Digital Vendor Directory was developed to help MasterCard customers identify vendors they may engage to more easily, tokenize and digitize card portfolios and deploy their own Masterpass-enabled digital wallets, using the service provider of their choice.

The directory lists both global and regional vendors and provides information about each vendor’s digital offering and geographical presence. In addition, each vendor is assigned a level of standard, gold or platinum, reflecting the vendor’s readiness level in integrating with Masterpass and with the MasterCard Digital Enablement Service (MDES).

The directory currently lists a total of 28 vendors, including AEVI, equensWorldline, Giesecke & Devrient, Netcetera, Payair Technologies, Sparkling18, uPaid and Ximedes.

The Masterpass digital payment service supports multichannel, multi-device commerce to enable a wide range of consumer shopping preferences. By adding digital payment functionality through Masterpass, customers can upgrade and differentiate their existing product suites, including their mobile banking applications, and integrate its proprietary services – e.g., balance display, purchase alerts and paying with points. .

MasterCard customers can currently access the directory through their Mastercard Connect account. Mastercard anticipates the Digital Vendor Directory will grow throughout 2017 as additional vendors serving more markets participate, and plans to expand the directory later in 2017 for use by additional digital partners.