MasterCard launches cross-border remittance service in Zimbabwe

Following the partnership, the bank’s customers will be able to receive funds sent by family and friends abroad directly into their Steward Bank accounts.

This is through international money transfer hub HomeSend, a joint venture between MasterCard, eServGlobal and BICS. Steward Bank is the first Zimbabwean bank to join the global HomeSend network.

In the next phase, Steward Bank’s sister company EcoCash will soon connect to HomeSend, enabling over 4 million EcoCash mobile money customers to receive remittances into their mobile money wallets, after which they can pay bills, pay merchants, send money and cash out. Those who hold a MasterCard Debit Companion card linked to their EcoCash wallets will also be able to withdraw money from MasterCard-licensed ATMs and pay for goods and services at merchants that accept MasterCard payment cards, both in Zimbabwe and internationally.

Zimbabweans living abroad can send funds via a range of channels including participating MasterCard financial services institutions and HomeSend’s partners: mHITs (Australia), Skrill (worldwide), Hello Paisa (South Africa) and Daytona Capital Management (UK).