MasterCard invests in Razorpay to boost online payments

Razorpay authenticates and accepts payments made through credit, debit cards, internet banking and digital wallets by providing a link between merchants and users, dealstreetasia.com reports. Since 2015, Razorpay has worked with the MasterCard Start Path programme – a global effort to support startups developing the next generation of commerce and fintech technologies – to get support in technology enhancements and tap into the company’s risk and fraud expertise.

Razorpay has previously raised USD 11.5 million in venture capital from investors like Tiger Global, Matrix Partners and Y Combinator. The company also has angel investors including founders of Snapdeal Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal; Inmobi founders Abhay Singhal, Amit Gupta and Naveen Tewari; and Freecharge founders Kunal Shah and Sandeep Tandon.